Worthing High School celebrates another year of strong and improved GCSE results
This cohort’s journey has been far from ordinary and we shouldn’t forget their first experiences of Secondary School were Covid-19 lateral flow tests, bubbles and social distancing! This all followed a significantly disrupted final year of Primary school, so it is testament to them that they have performed so well and secured the school’s best ever attainment score.
Outstanding individual results include:
CEO of South Downs Education Trust – Pan Panayiotou commented: “We are incredibly proud of our students and all the work from Mr Cook, Headteacher, and all the dedicated staff of Worthing High School. They have shown resilience, adaptability, and an unwavering commitment to their learning. Their results are a testament not only to their hard work, but also to the dedication of our staff and the support of their families. These achievements truly highlight what can be accomplished, even in the most challenging of times.
"We wish every student the very best for the next exciting stage of their education journeys and know that they will always be part of the WHS and South Downs Education Trust Family.”
Headteacher of Worthing High School - Adrian Cook commented: “To echo Mr Panyiotou, we are immensely proud of the Class of 2025 and all the staff who have gone above and beyond to support them. Since their first day with us, we have encouraged them to always pursue excellence and keep focused on their own learning journeys, their individual progress and personal attainment.
"Throughout, they have demonstrated all of our core values - resilience, a strong sense of community, integrity, and respect. Their hard work and commitment mean they can now look ahead with real confidence and excitement. On behalf of everyone at Worthing High, I wish them every success for the future and look forward to hearing about all they go on to achieve.”