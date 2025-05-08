Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Worthing High School’s headteacher is ‘thrilled’ with the findings of an ungraded inspection.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worthing High School was visited by Ofsted inspectors on March 4 and 5. The report, published on April 30, confirms that the school has ‘taken effective action’ to ‘maintain the standards identified’ at the previous inspection.

This is the second ungraded inspection since Ofsted ‘judged the school to be good’ for overall effectiveness in March 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of school, Adrian Cook, said: "We are thrilled with the findings of our latest Ofsted report. It is a testament to the incredible commitment of our staff, the enthusiasm of our students, and the support of our families and community.

Pan Panayiotou, CEO of South Downs Education Trust, assistant headteacher Liz Hopkins, and head of school Adrian Cook, with the newly appointed student leadership team. Photo contributed

"We are proud to be a school where every child feels valued, challenged, and empowered to succeed."

Inspectors praised the school’s ‘positive ethos’ and highlighted the strong relationships between staff and pupils, who were described as ‘proud, positive and passionate about their education’.

The school was recognised for its ‘exceptionally high expectations for pupils’ behaviour’ and a culture that ensures students feel ‘safe, happy and supported’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspector added: “Pupils know they can turn to a trusted adult if they have any concerns. The rare instances of bullying are taken seriously and dealt with swiftly.

“The school actively encourages pupils to become caring and active citizens in the school and the wider community.

"Pupils are fluent and enthusiastic readers. Reading is highly valued at the school, with pupils developing strong literacy skills that support their learning. Pupils enjoy their learning and value the academic lessons as well as sessions on mental health and neurodiversity.

"They are well informed about equality, sexism and misogyny. A broad range of extra-curricular opportunities, including sports, creative arts and social activities, enhances their experience. Many pupils also take part in trips abroad.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There remains some room for improvement, the inspector found.

The report explained: “Pupils, especially disadvantaged pupils, do not attend school as often as they should.

"Consequently, these pupils miss important learning and do not achieve as well as they could. The school should maintain a rigorous oversight of attendance to ensure that the strategies for improved attendance are embedded fully.

"Attendance remains an area for improvement and persistent absenteeism, especially among disadvantaged pupils, remains a challenge. The school is taking action and attendance is improving year on year. However, the school recognises that further work is needed to sustain improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All staff are aware of the school’s priorities for improvement. These priorities are supported through well-focused professional development and are checked by leaders through meetings, learning walks and feedback. Trustees and governors hold leaders accountable and maintain a secure understanding of school operations.

"Staff well-being and workload management remain a priority. Well-being initiatives, such as the staff forum, provide a useful platform for open discussion and support.

“Collaborative support systems help to distribute workload effectively. Staff feel extremely proud to be part of the school.”

Pan Panayiotou, CEO of the South Downs Education Trust (SDET), said the report is a ‘two-day snapshot’ of ‘what happens on a daily basis throughout the year’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “On behalf of myself, Richard Cohen the Chair of Trustees, and all the SDET Trustees, we are so incredibly proud of the achievements of the staff, students and leadership team.

“Worthing High School continues to provide an outstanding environment for learning and personal development.

"As a trust we remain committed to supporting Worthing High School, and all the schools in the trust, as it continues to go from strength to strength. Thank you to all of our parents / carers for their continued support. This report is one that we should all feel rightly proud of.”

Key strengths highlighted in the Ofsted report include:

– A carefully planned and ambitious curriculum that extends beyond the national curriculum;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Strong literacy development, with pupils described as ‘fluent and enthusiastic readers’;

– A positive school culture, where rare instances of bullying are dealt with swiftly and effectively;

– High-quality teaching that is well adapted to meet individual student needs;

– A broad range of extra-curricular activities including leadership opportunities, trips abroad, and initiatives around inclusion and wellbeing;

– A strong safeguarding culture ensuring pupils' safety and wellbeing.

The full Ofsted report is available to view at reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/23/139109