Worthing High School sponsored walk raises thousands for charity

It was a case of best foot forward as students and staff took part in a school’s 12-mile cross-country walk in aid of two local charities.

Worthing High School’s biennial sponsored walk took place on Thursday, June 19, and saw more than 800 students and staff walk a 12-mile route from the school, in South Farm Road, Worthing, to Chanctonbury Ring.

Spirits were high despite the heat, with students showing incredible determination and enthusiasm throughout the day as they raised funds for Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice and Sussex Search and Rescue, a volunteer-led emergency response team.

Organised by teacher Rebecca Darling, the event is part of a long-standing tradition at Worthing High School, taking place every two years and combining physical challenge, team spirit, and charitable fundraising.

Head of school Adrian Cook praised the efforts of all involved. He said: “Our students were phenomenal. They showed resilience, positivity, and a strong sense of community throughout the day. I’m incredibly proud of how they came together to support two charities that do so much for our region.”

Proceeds from the walk will be split between Chestnut Tree House and Sussex Search and Rescue. The event has so far raised more than £10,000 with money still coming in – anyone who would like to donate can do so online at justgiving.com/page/worthing-high-school-7

Miss Darling said: “It was a fantastic day – challenging, yes, but also filled with laughter, encouragement, and a real sense of achievement. Thank you to all the staff, volunteers, and students who made this possible, and to everyone who donated.”

Worthing High School also like to thanked the families, local residents and businesses which supported the walk and cheered on students along the route.