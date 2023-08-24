Worthing High School's Class of 2023 congratulated for achieving fantastic GCSE results

Excellent GCSE results at Worthing High School, alongside its core values of community, resilience, respect, integrity and excellence, will help students to flourish in the modern world and make an excellent contribution to society, say staff.

Worthing High School's Class of 2023 has been congratulated for achieving fantastic GCSE results. Staff say it is important to remember that despite a return to normal for examinations, the journey students had experienced throughout high school had been anything but.

Students, their families and teachers have faced enormous challenges, with much of Key Stage 3 impacted by school closure as a result of the pandemic. It is quite remarkable that despite so much lost face-to-face teaching that students have done so well.

Staff have wished all the students the very best of luck in the next phases of their lives and even though they leave Worthing High School, they will always be part of our community.

So many students have received the qualifications they need and they should be really proud of their efforts. Outstanding individual results include Themis Oger-Libor, Henry Conti, Reuben Cross, Niamh Owen, Alfie Degen, Ayaan Ali, Jamie Reeves, Joe Leake, Oluwasemilore Ogunwale, George Watson, Sam Elphick, Jack Woolgar, Lucas Thorley, Tom Stanford, Radha Smith, Eva Sargent, Sophie Pitcher, Yann Nicholas, Melissa McDermott and Alana McDermott.

Pan Panayiotou, executive headteacher and CEO, said: “Huge congratulations to our outgoing year 11 Class of 2023. They have had to be relentlessly resilient through their time at Worthing High and work through a pandemic and days of industrial action, etc.

“Throughout their time, they have had to work hard through many challenges and we are very proud of all their achievements at every level. We know that this is the start of their educational journeys and we know they will go on to be very successful whatever their chosen area of interest is and hope they share their successes as they go on through life. On behalf of myself, trustees and all the staff from WHS, wish Class of 2023 all the best in their next ventures.”

Adrian Cook, head of school, said: “Well done class of 2023! The sacrifices you have made along the way and hard work you have put in means you can now look forward with real excitement, in the knowledge that hard work pays off. I and all of the staff at Worthing High wish you all the very best for the future and we look forward to hearing about your future achievements.”

1 . Worthing High School Worthing High School students opening their GCSE results Photo: Submitted

2 . WHS 2023 3.jpg Worthing High School students celebrating their GCSE results Photo: Worthing High School