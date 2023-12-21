Two schools in Worthing are set to merge together as they join a multi-academy trust.

From January 2024, Field Place Infant School and Orchards Junior School will become Orchards Infant and Nursery School and become part of the Sparkle Multi-Academy Trust.

Ian Chilvers, the trust’s chief financial officer and Orchards’ business manager, said the schools were ‘delighted to announce’ that the link between them will ‘become complete’ on New Years’ Day.

Mr Chilvers added: “We have worked closely together for over two years and made great improvements on our ABC – Attainment, Behaviour and Curriculum.

From January 2024, Field Place Infant School and Orchards Junior School will become Orchards Infant and Nursery School and become part of the Sparkle Multi-Academy Trust. (Pictured are pupils Lucas and Poppy). Photo contributed

"Being part of the same trust will serve to further strengthen the links and the opportunities to work closely together on a seven year (more if you are part of the nursery) journey.

"On a day-to-day basis, this will not affect children or families at all, other than it was agreed that we would change to name to Orchards Infant and Nursery School to align the schools more closely.”

The schools will also change the uniforms to a ‘more contemporary colour’ and ‘to link with the blue’ of Orchards Junior School.

"To ease the cost of changing the uniforms we will be giving every child a new sweatshirt or cardigan free of charge,” Mr Chilvers said.

As well as new uniforms, the schools will introduce new PE t-shirts. (Pictured are pupils Lucas and Poppy). Photo contributed

"We will let you know when we will be distributing the clothing and further items can also be bought if required.

“We will also be introducing new PE t-shirts which will be able to be purchased when the stock comes in but the children can continue to wear their old ones for as long as necessary.”

It was confirmed that there will be a combined governing body for both schools. This will be led by Peter Neale, who is currently a governor at Orchards Junior School and Field Place Infant School.

"There are a lot of things to change like websites but we will do this sensibly as the term progresses,” Mr Chilvers added.

"A new name will be a challenge for us all to remember, especially the children, but as time progresses this will become easier.