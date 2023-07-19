NationalWorldTV
Worthing nursery ends year of fundraising for Chestnut Tree House with big sponsored walk

A Worthing nursery's year of fundraising for Chestnut Tree House, the Sussex children's hospice, ended with a sponsored walk for all the children, staff, parents and carers.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 19th Jul 2023, 10:35 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 10:40 BST
Caroline Roberts-Quigley, community fundraiser at Chestnut Tree House, visited Davison Day Nursery to celebrate the total amount collected. Picture: Davison Day Nursery / SubmittedCaroline Roberts-Quigley, community fundraiser at Chestnut Tree House, visited Davison Day Nursery to celebrate the total amount collected. Picture: Davison Day Nursery / Submitted
Caroline Roberts-Quigley, community fundraiser at Chestnut Tree House, visited Davison Day Nursery to celebrate the total amount collected. Picture: Davison Day Nursery / Submitted

Davison Day Nursery, in Selborne Road, has been collecting donations for its chosen charity throughout the academic year. Various activities have included dressing-up days, cake sales and the sale of produce home-grown from the nursery allotment.

Louise Payne, nursery manager, said: "The final fundraising event was a sponsored walk around the field at Davison High School. All three of the room bases, Baby, Toddler and Pre-School, joined in the event alongside their parent/carers and led by Joanne Davison, nursery fundraising co-ordinator."

Caroline Roberts-Quigley, community fundraiser at Chestnut Tree House, visited the nursery to celebrate the total amount collected, which was £1,772.

