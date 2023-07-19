Worthing nursery ends year of fundraising for Chestnut Tree House with big sponsored walk

Davison Day Nursery, in Selborne Road, has been collecting donations for its chosen charity throughout the academic year. Various activities have included dressing-up days, cake sales and the sale of produce home-grown from the nursery allotment.
Louise Payne, nursery manager, said: "The final fundraising event was a sponsored walk around the field at Davison High School. All three of the room bases, Baby, Toddler and Pre-School, joined in the event alongside their parent/carers and led by Joanne Davison, nursery fundraising co-ordinator."
Caroline Roberts-Quigley, community fundraiser at Chestnut Tree House, visited the nursery to celebrate the total amount collected, which was £1,772.