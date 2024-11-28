A nursery school in Worthing has closed down suddenly – and parents told they will be paid back any money owed as ‘a matter of urgency’.

MonkeyMoos in Angola Road – described as a nursery ‘with a real family feel’ in a building which ‘looks like a castle’ – had been served with a ‘welfare requirements notice’ by Ofsted earlier this month.

An email was sent to parents out of the blue on Wednesday evening (November 26) informing them of the nursery’s closure. The same notice has been left at the nursery itself.

It reads: “Dear MonkeyMoos families.

MonkeyMoos in Angola Road – described as a nursery ‘with a real family feel’ in a building which ‘looks like a castle’ – had been served with a ‘welfare requirements notice’ by Ofsted earlier this month. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"We are writing this evening with regret to inform you of the heart-wrenching decision we have made to close MonkeyMoos in Worthing with immediate effect this evening. This means that the nursery will not be open tomorrow (Thursday) morning.

“We know this will come as a shock to you all, and it has certainly not been a decision that has been taken lightly. With increasing costs, a lack of funding, staff issues to contend with, it is no longer viable to keep the nursery open.

"We will make arrangements to collect bank details from everyone and get any fees that are owed to you paid as a matter of urgency.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for the support you have shown over the past four years. We are going to miss your children hugely. We wish you all the best in the future.

“We will make someone available at the nursery on Friday between the hours of 10am and 1pm for you to collect any of your child’s belongings that may be at the nursery.

“For any further questions, please email [email protected].”

MonkeyMoos Castle had been subject to a ‘complaint about childcare provision’.

An Ofsted report read on November 8 read: “On October 31, 2024, we received concerns that the provider was not meeting requirements relating to the providers safeguarding policies and procedures.

“On November 1, 2024, we carried out a regulatory visit. We found the provider was not meeting some of the requirements. We have served a welfare requirements notice. This is a legal notice that requires the provider to take the actions below within the timescales set out. The provider will be able to give parents further information about this.”

Ofsted said a number of ‘actions’ were needed by November 28, adding: “We will monitor the provider's response to ensure the actions are successfully completed.”

Parents were informed about the nursery’s closure on the evening of Wednesday, November 27.

Other nurseries in the area have offered their support to families affected.

Discovery Day Nursery – a children's nursery in central Worthing – posted on Facebook: “We are so sorry to hear about MonkeyMoos closure and the stress this puts on the families and staff.

“Discovery day nursery has spaces available we are open from 7.30 to 6pm.

“We are also looking for a experienced member of staff if any of the MonkeyMoosteam would like to discuss this further please call 01903 202847.”

Little Rascals Nursery & Preschool Worthing – a privately owned day nursery in Worthing – posted a similar message to those impacted by the closure: “We can only imagine how some parents will struggle trying to work with no childcare.

"If you know of anybody that attends Monkeymoos nursery who may be struggling and need help with childcare, please let them know we may be able to help them, even if it is temporary.”