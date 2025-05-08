Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and children at a pre-school in Worthing are celebrating after being hailed as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted inspectors.

St John's Pre-school – in Ripley Road, Worthing – was visited by Ofsted in March this year. It was the first inspection since June 2019, when it was rated as ‘good.

The report has since been published and awarded the pre-school a grade of ‘outstanding’ in all areas – overall effectiveness; the quality of education; behaviour and attitudes; personal development and leadership & management.

A spokesperson for the pre-school said: “We are thrilled to announce that we have been awarded outstanding in all areas following our recent Ofsted inspection. We are so proud of all our children and support from parents/carers.

Staff and children at St John's Pre-school in Worthing are celebrating after being hailed as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted inspectors. Photo: SR Staff / Sussex World / SR2505071

“St John's Pre-school opened in 2009 for the community and is a non-profit preschool. We have had many generations and now have parents that used to come here bringing their own children! We have many long standing staff that have been here since it opened.

“We would love to welcome you! If you would like a show-around, please call 07708830733 (speak with Faith or Carrie) or email [email protected].”

The inspector noted that staff provide a ‘highly ambitious curriculum’ that ‘incorporates the setting's core values’ – create, achieve and nurture.

The inspection report added: “They provide rich activities to promote curiosity and encourage children to investigate and be inquisitive. Children's behaviour is exemplary. Staff are excellent role models and promote good behaviour and manners.

“Staff skilfully build on children's learning and extend their play.

“Staff praise children for being kind, which helps to boost their confidence and self-esteem. For example, children enthusiastically welcome their friends with

affectionate hugs and big smiles. This helps children to feel secure and build strong bonds with their peers.

“Children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) receive high levels of support to ensure they are fully included and make the very best progress.

“For example, staff complete specialist training, such as learning to sign, to support quality interactions with all children. They work closely with other professionals and use additional funding to help meet all children's needs.”

The report also noted that staff ‘reflect exceptionally well’ on their practice to ‘deliver a high-quality curriculum’ that is child led and focuses on fostering curiosity.

The inspector continued: “Staff provide a language-rich environment using a variety of highly effective strategies to support all children to successfully develop their speech and communication skills. For example, staff copy children's actions, and they use language boards, visual prompts and sign language to support quality interactions.

“Staff work closely with other professionals to evaluate their language environment to ensure that it suits all children's needs. As a result, children are making excellent progress with their speech and language skills.

"Staff plan wonderful opportunities to teach children how to value and protect the environment. For example, they provide a recycling station where children sort soft and hard plastics. Staff encourage children to recycle food waste in the compost bin, which they will use to plant and grow seeds. This helps children to

learn about the importance of protecting the world they live in.

“To enrich the curriculum, staff organise exciting trips outside of the setting to extend children's learning. For example, children regularly visit a local nursing home to engage with the residents and join them for activities, such as parachute games and ballet. This experience helps children to learn about different generations and the community they live in.”

It was also found during the inspection that the arrangements for safeguarding are ‘effective’. The inspector explained: “There is an open and positive culture around safeguarding that puts children's interests first.”

To read the full report, visit reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/16/EY402776