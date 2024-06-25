Worthing pupils to cook at South Lodge and dine at Savoy Grill after impressing celebrity chefs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Young Worthing chefs have been invited to lunch at Savoy Grill in London after impressing judges in their annual Junior Masterchef competition.

The surprise invitation came from Thierry Tomasin, restaurant director of Gordon Ramsey’s restaurants at the Savoy Hotel London, as part of an inspirational good luck message to the four finalists.

The competition at Orchards Junior School started in November with more than 100 pupils baking cakes for the first round.

Fiona McCarthy, deputy head and curriculum co-ordinator, said: "Over the subsequent knockout rounds, those lucky enough to get through were expected to create a starter, main course and dessert dish for the judges.

The Junior Masterchef competition finalists at Orchards Junior School with the judges

"Four finalists then cooked a two-course meal of their choice for the judges who, for the final, included Ben Wilkinson, head chef of Michelin-starred The Pass at South Lodge and Craig Stocker, star of Gordon Ramsey’s Future Food Stars TV show, along with two members of the Orchards staff.