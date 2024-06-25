Worthing pupils to cook at South Lodge and dine at Savoy Grill after impressing celebrity chefs
and live on Freeview channel 276
The surprise invitation came from Thierry Tomasin, restaurant director of Gordon Ramsey’s restaurants at the Savoy Hotel London, as part of an inspirational good luck message to the four finalists.
The competition at Orchards Junior School started in November with more than 100 pupils baking cakes for the first round.
Fiona McCarthy, deputy head and curriculum co-ordinator, said: "Over the subsequent knockout rounds, those lucky enough to get through were expected to create a starter, main course and dessert dish for the judges.
"Four finalists then cooked a two-course meal of their choice for the judges who, for the final, included Ben Wilkinson, head chef of Michelin-starred The Pass at South Lodge and Craig Stocker, star of Gordon Ramsey’s Future Food Stars TV show, along with two members of the Orchards staff.
"The lucky winner will have an amazing experience spending a day cooking with Ben at The Pass but there was an additional amazing prize for all the finalists. Thierry Tomasin sent an inspirational good luck message to the four finalists. He also surprised them with an invitation to lunch at the Savoy Grill, which will take place before the end of term."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.