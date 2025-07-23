Broadwater CE Primary School has, once again, been recognised for the outstanding commitment to school sport by retaining the highest possible accolades in both the Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2 award schemes.

In the Key Stage 1 Quality Start award, the Rectory Gardens school achieved the highest possible grade of Platinum Plus for the 7th consecutive year.

And also for the 7th year running, in the Key Stage 2 School games mark scheme, it achieved Platinum – also the highest possible ranking.

During the 2024/25 academic year, 297 children (80.3%) in years 1-6 took part in extra-curricular sports clubs including: American football, athletics, basketball, benchball, cricket, dance, dodgeball, girls football, gymnastics, handball, mixed football, multiskills, multisports, netball, rounders, running, tennis and Zumba.

Many of those 297 children took part in more than one club with 886 places being taken in sports clubs across the year. This is the school’s highest figure ever.

Louise Etheridge, one of the school’s PE coordinators, said: “A massive thank you to all staff that have given up their time to run a club which continue to allow us to provide these opportunities for all.”

In total, 322 children (87.0%) in years 1-6 represented Broadwater in sports competitions including: basketball, benchball, cricket, cross country, dance, dodgeball, end ball, girls football, gymnastics, handball, indoor athletics,

mixed football, multiskills, multisports, netball, outdoor athletics, rounders, rugby, table tennis, tennis and Zumba. This was also the highest figure ever.

Some of the highlights were:

Taking part in 45 competitions of which 16 were festival style events.

Of the 29 competitive events, the school achieved top 3 finishes and/or medals on 24 occasions

Top 3 finishes in: Year 2 athletics, Years 3,4,5 and 6 cross country, Year 3 and 4 indoor athletics, Year 3 and 4 outdoor athletics, Year 4 tennis, Year 4 athletics finals, Year 4 handball, Year 4 basketball, Year 4 football, Year 4/5/6 penalty shootout football, Year 5 girls partnership cross country, Year 5 netball, Year 5 football, Year 5 rounders, Year 5 and 6 athletics, Year 6 football.

349 children took part in clubs and/or competitions this year, which is 95% of the entire school.

Miss Etheridge added: “We would like to thank sports coach Mr Lund for his hard work and dedication in providing such a wide range of opportunities for so many children and for organising the numerous competitions and fixtures throughout the year.”

