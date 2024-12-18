Worthing school links with Sussex business to make it a Christmas to remember for its children

A Worthing school linked up with a Sussex business to make it a Christmas to remember for local children.

Durrington Infant and Junior School worked with parents and others in the community to ensure their children had a happy Christmas.

A festive giving tree was put up in the playground and decorated with many gift tags, detailing the Christmas wishes of families, from food hampers to Lego sets.

Parents were able to take a wish and make it come true to help others.

Durrington Infant and Junior School staff with all of the gifts

Mrs Zoe Wilby, headteacher, said: "We know that this time of year can be a struggle for lots of families and we wanted to use the fantastic community spirit we have here at Durrington to make things a little easier for them.

"We have been blown away by the generosity of everyone who has helped and cannot thank them enough.”

The school was supported by Equiniti, which has a large office near the school.

A spokesperson from Equiniti said: "The UK Employee Services team have chosen to collaborate with Durrington Infant and Junior School to support their Christmas Giving campaign.

Equiniti staff and donations from the company

"Three carloads of gifts have been pledged, leaving their office Christmas tree overflowing, and 35 of the team also supported the school by volunteering to wrap gifts, using their annual volunteer days gifted by Equiniti.”

The school also gave thanks to Home Sale Hub Worthing, SmartDrive UK, Guys & Dolls Hairdressing, GAIL's Bakery, Ali the Baker, Tesco and South Coast Care for their generous donations.