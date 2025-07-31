Worthing school site’s £8.6m expansion is approved

West Sussex County Council has allocated more than £8.6million for work at a Worthing school to enable it to operate from one site rather than two.

Homefield Primary School was formed in September, 2024, by merging Lyndhurst Infant and Chesswood Junior schools.

While the aim has always been to run it from the one site, both the Chesswood Road and Lyndhurst Road buildings are currently still being used.

Now Jacquie Russell, cabinet member for children, young people and learning, has approved a total of £8.665million to design and deliver new classrooms and facilities at the Chesswood Road site, including a Special Support Centre for 21 children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

The money will be taken from the Basic Need and SEND Capital budgets – £4.665m and £4m respectively. The building work is expected to be complete by September 27, creating a school for 660 pupils.

Options for the future of the Lyndhurst Road site are being considered.

A report from the council’s assistant directors for education and skills and property and assets said: “The proposed project will provide sufficient and suitable accommodation on the Chesswood Road site for Homefield Primary School in its entirety.

“This means that, when the project is completed, Lyndhurst Infant School site will be surplus to mainstream education requirements.

“Options are currently being explored in relation to the proposed alternative use of the site to provide additional places for children with special educational needs and disabilities.”