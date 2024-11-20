Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Worthing primary school has joined the campaign for a Smartphone Free Childhood – along with the parents and carers of nearly 2,000 children across West Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Homefield Primary School – in Chesswood Road, Worthing – is encouraging parents to join the campaign by signing a pact to wait until the end of year nine before getting their child a smartphone.

This is due to growing evidence that links smartphone use to an array of harms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recent polling by ParentKind.org.uk found that 94 per cent of parents of primary school children believe that smartphones are harmful. But peer pressure to get a smart phone means that only 11 per cent of children are smartphone free by the age of 12.

Paul Barnard, head of pastoral care at Homefield Primary, pictured with Rufus and Moe Brody-Walderman. Photo contributed

The parenting pact is an online tool that provides parents with a sense of solidarity and community in delaying their child's first smartphone. In the first ten days after launching the campaign over 30,000 parents signed the pact with the parents and carers of nearly 2000 children in 200 schools across West Sussex amongst them. Homefield Primary wants to be active in helping that number rise in its school.

Paul Barnard, head of pastoral care at Homefield Primary, said: "I struggle myself as an adult to regulate my smartphone use, so how can we expect young children to do this?

"Smartphone Free Childhood say evidence has shown that at the age of 12 the average child spends up to 29 hours a week on their smartphone. What is that doing to their developing mind not to mention all the other things they are missing out on whilst on their phones?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our school is keen to support parents and work on solutions and alternatives to smartphones with parents."

Amanda Walderman, who has twins at Homefield Primary, said it was interesting to see the impact of smartphones, as the first generation to grow up with them are now adults.

She added: "It seems there is evidence that there is a correlation between smartphone use in children and mental health issues. I am keen to do something about this.

"I don't want to wait for corporate tech companies to fix this. I have signed the pact and am working with the school to take collective action to help protect the mental health of my children."

If you would like to sign the pact, follow this link, share with your friends and schools and join the campaign.