Worthing school unveils its new library and thanks the community for its support

​​A Worthing school has revealed its new library and welcomed in parents to see the room they helped fund, replacing the previous much smaller library.

People who had supported the project were invited to the opening ceremony at Thomas A Becket Infant School in Tarring this morning and then parents and carers were invited to visit during the day.

Author and illustrator John Bond cut the ribbon and said he was looking forward to seeing the library filled with those who really needed to be in the space – the children.

Deputy headteacher Miss Collette Wade said: "We are delighted to show off and reveal our brand new school library. It's a massive community project, inspired by our incredible FABS, who are our PTA.

Headteacher Mrs Amanda Dingwall and deputy headteacher Miss Collette Wade with the many people who have helped make the new library happen. Picture: Elaine Hammond / SussexWorld

"They have worked incredibly hard to fundraise the money to enable us to run this project and then various different companies, parents and carers, people in Worthing have been incredible in supporting the school to enable us to reveal our fantastic library.

"The children are going to love it because it is so immersive, it's so accessible, so fun, and it will inspire their love of books and reading for pleasure. It looks and feels fantastic."

Anne Lee, Karen Hyslop and Gemma Wildman, FABS co-chairs, and treasurer Laura Philip were delighted with the new look, with bright walls covered in colourful murals to make it a fully-enclosed space.

Karen said: "It is stimulating and that is what you want. It is trying to change the view of a library and make it a more stimulating environment where you can get comfortable and love reading.

Author and illustrator John Bond cuts the ribbon . Picture: Elaine Hammond / SussexWorld

"The parents can see how every 10p that they have donated has made a difference and we are so grateful to them."

Gemma added: "You can't see out, so once you are in, you are immersed in the space. The wall designs encourage you to look at different parts of the library, which will take you to different books."

FABS had a vision for a new school library where the children could explore, relax and lose themselves in the wonderful world of books. The Fabs Fest in June raised £5,600 towards the project, taking the fundraising to the target for the library.

Anna said: "We have raised all the money and lots of people have donated through school fundraising projects through the past school year and lots was raised at our summer fair.

Pupils settle down to read in the new library. Picture: Elaine Hammond / SussexWorld

"The furniture is moveable to accommodate group activity. We have also donated an interactive white board that can be used in the library for wider learning."

Andy Markwell, chair of governors, said the new Clevertouch whiteboard will work with the Chromebooks that FABS funded for the children last year. This is a first for the school but the aim is to have one in every classroom by the end of next year.

Andy explained: "We are moving away from overhead projectors so the children can be more interactive and see their work on the screen. We are future proofing with the best technology and it will help the children when they move on to the junior school, as they will use Chromebooks there, too."

Andy's company, Vocate Training in Shoreham, painted the walls, Petersigns in Worthing designed the wall vinyls and Goring Road Carpets donated the carpet tiles.

Alan Darling, director at Petersigns, said the designs had all be made by hand and the vinyls were extremely durable, even standing up to jet washing.

Emma Clarke, a director at Goring Road Carpets, said: "We are a local company and my boys have both come here, so it has been lovely to be asked to get involved.

"The kids love it. They have an area to sit and they can find their own books, and how it has all come together is fantastic."

Abigail Squire, senior librarian at West Sussex Schools Library Service said Thomas A Becket was one of more than 150 schools benefiting from its subscription, with access to high-quality resources and expertise to support literacy, learning and reader development.

Abigail added: "This new library is going to be a really good example of best practice for other schools in West Sussex because it is testament to what can happen when you use the school library service and the wider community. It is such a wonderful project and shows what can be done on a smaller budget. We are going to encourage other schools to visit."