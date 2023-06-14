New global friendships formed by a Worthing school have opened up a world of possibilities for students.

Bohunt Worthing has announced its membership of Global School Alliance and its partnership with the new Gaoxin Middle School, attached to the University of Science and Technology of China.

Staff say the new collaboration opens up a world of possibilities for students, exposing them to different perspectives, cultures, traditions, lifestyles and global issues. Real-time connections and immersive learning experiences will be provided to enable students to contextualise lessons and world events, breaking down misconceptions and cultural barriers.

Bohunt Worthing eagerly anticipates a Global School Alliance delegation to China in October, when representatives from the school will meet with local counterparts and take part in a range of activities, including visiting the partner school and joining the education conference.

Wang Yonggang, general manager of Esteemed General Manager Eden Project Qingdao, with Bohunt Worthing headteacher Paul Collin, Miss Wang, Jason Brooks and Philip Avery, Bohunt Education Trust director of education

The school has also celebrated friendship with the new Eden Project Qingdao in China, during a visit from its general manager, Mr Wang Yonggang.

Mr Wang showed a keen interest in the school's innovative approach to outdoor and sustainability-focused learning. He engaged in insightful discussions on the school's STEM curriculum and teaching methods, enquiring about the students' learning experiences and the essential knowledge and skills integrated within lessons.

He spoke of the significance of project-based activities, which frequently incorporate modern technology to accentuate the practical applications of science, and emphasised the importance of introducing language and literature studies.

Accompanied by Miss Wang and Mr Jason Brooks, Mr Wang was given a comprehensive tour of Bohunt Worthing. They spoke with students and staff, and witnessed engaging discussions during the student panel, where representatives from various year groups shared their experiences.

Bohunt Worthing Students and head of Mandarin Mrs Shanshan Nai taking part in the Global School Alliance signing ceremony

During a discussion of the school's Mandarin lessons, Mr Wang told the students language was not merely a subject but a skill transcending academic boundaries. He encouraged them to continue their studies and said he hoped to invite them to visit Eden Project Qingdao next year.

Working relationships with staff were strengthened during a meeting with headteacher Paul Collin and Bohunt Education Trust director of education Philip Avery.

Mr Collin said: "The ever growing development of technology and education linked to culture and experience is all part of the connectional change that is evolving across the world. Here at Bohunt School Worthing we see our local community as the closest link to our school. However, we also recognise that broadening students' awareness of global links and current affairs, is not, and should not, be limited to just the classroom."