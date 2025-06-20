The teenagers, from St Oscar Romero Catholic School & Sixth Form in Goring, attended a spectacular leavers’ celebration, which was blessed with glorious sunshine.

Dressed to impress, the students arrived full of excitement, ready to enjoy an afternoon of celebration with friends, families and staff. The event was a fitting finale to five years of hard work, determination and personal growth.

With music playing, cameras flashing and plenty of laughter, the celebration provided the perfect backdrop for students to reflect on their time at Romero and look ahead to the exciting opportunities that lie ahead.

Steven Davies, head of year 11 at the school, said: “This year group has shown incredible resilience, commitment and spirit. Today was a chance to celebrate not only their academic achievements but also the fantastic young people they have become. We are immensely proud of each and every one of them.”

The event featured speeches, plenty of photo opportunities, and a chance for students and staff to share memories and say their farewells. Many students will be returning in September to continue their studies at St Oscar Romero Sixth Form, while others will move on to new adventures with the strong foundations and values instilled during their time at the school.

A school spokesperson added: “St Oscar Romero Catholic School & Sixth Form continues to pride itself on providing a supportive and nurturing environment where every student is valued and respected.

“Students are encouraged to fulfil their full potential both academically and personally. The success of this year’s leavers is a true testament to the dedication, commitment, and care of both staff and students.

“The entire school community wishes the Class of 2025 every success for the future.”

