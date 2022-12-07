Schools from across Adur, Worthing and Littlehampton have signed a joint letter to parents, amid a concerning rise in violence and anti-social behaviour among children.

A collective letter about youth violence and anti-social behaviour was sent to parents and carers on Tuesday, December 6. It was signed by the headteachers and principals of 11 schools and academies.

The letter read: “There have been a number of incidents in which young people and adults have been the victims of violent assaults, or other anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is known to have occurred in a variety of community locations including parks, trains, railway stations, car parks and town centres.

Sussex Police said officers will continue to work with schools, local authorities and the local community to ‘prevent, detect and respond to reports of youth violence and antisocial behaviour’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thankfully, the problem of youth violence and anti-social behaviour involves a relatively small number of students and we recognise that the vast majority of young people are kind, respectful and law-abiding citizens.

"It is on this basis that we recognise that decisive action needs to be taken.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schools working with the police

The schools involved are; Bohunt School; Davison CE High School for Girls; Durrington High School; Steyning Grammar School; Shoreham Academy; Sir Robert Woodard Academy; St Andrew’s CE High School; St Oscar Romero Catholic School; The Angmering School; The Littlehampton Academy and Worthing High School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The letter continued: “Our schools continue to do everything in our powers to keep our students safe. Part of this has been working with Sussex Police, youth justice, children’s services, early help and the various child protection and safeguarding services of West Sussex.

"Two high-level strategy meetings have taken place since July and all agencies are committed to addressing the problem of youth violence and anti-social behaviour."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police said officers will continue to work with schools, local authorities and the local community to ‘prevent, detect and respond to reports of youth violence and antisocial behaviour’.

A spokesperson added: “We understand the impact these incidents can have on individuals and communities, and we do not take it lightly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our officers carry out regular patrols of these areas, and we would urge anyone with any concerns to approach them, or you can contact us online or call 101. In an emergency, always call 999. You can also contact Crimestoppers or Fearless anonymously [on 0800 555 111].”

Have you read?: Strep A and Scarlet Fever: Number of reported cases in Sussex

Advertisement Hide Ad

How parents can help

In the letter, the schools said every child and adult deserves to live in a community ‘where they feel safe and protected from harm’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteachers are calling on parents and carers to ‘support us in the next step of our strategy’ as they are ‘central to solving these problems’.

The schools listed some ‘practical suggestions’ for parents and carers to ‘read and discuss with your child’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

These include:

– Ensuring that you know where your child is at all times. Recent incidents have occurred in local parks and close to railway stations;

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Developing strategies to avoid situations where there are individuals who may cause harm to others;

– Speaking openly with your child about risk and encourage them to share with a trusted adult any worries/concerns they may have relating to community, in school or online behaviours;

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Ensure that if you or your child witnesses any worrying or criminal events that this is reported;

– Share with the police (and schools where relevant) any videos/images of incidents of criminal behaviour that your child may receive via social media. This can also be done anonymously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The letter continued: “We know that by working together with you, our wider community, we will have a greater chance of making a positive impact.

"We remain fully committed to prioritising the safeguarding of all children and young people and are determined to see this situation changed for the better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thank you very much for your time in reading this letter and anticipated actions in support of helping to make our community safer for everyone.

"If you have any questions, please direct these to the leadership team at your child’s school.”