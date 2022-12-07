A collective letter about youth violence and anti-social behaviour was sent to parents and carers on Tuesday, December 6. It was signed by the headteachers and principals of 11 schools and academies.
The letter read: “There have been a number of incidents in which young people and adults have been the victims of violent assaults, or other anti-social behaviour.
"This is known to have occurred in a variety of community locations including parks, trains, railway stations, car parks and town centres.
"Thankfully, the problem of youth violence and anti-social behaviour involves a relatively small number of students and we recognise that the vast majority of young people are kind, respectful and law-abiding citizens.
"It is on this basis that we recognise that decisive action needs to be taken.”
Schools working with the police
The schools involved are; Bohunt School; Davison CE High School for Girls; Durrington High School; Steyning Grammar School; Shoreham Academy; Sir Robert Woodard Academy; St Andrew’s CE High School; St Oscar Romero Catholic School; The Angmering School; The Littlehampton Academy and Worthing High School.
The letter continued: “Our schools continue to do everything in our powers to keep our students safe. Part of this has been working with Sussex Police, youth justice, children’s services, early help and the various child protection and safeguarding services of West Sussex.
"Two high-level strategy meetings have taken place since July and all agencies are committed to addressing the problem of youth violence and anti-social behaviour."
Sussex Police said officers will continue to work with schools, local authorities and the local community to ‘prevent, detect and respond to reports of youth violence and antisocial behaviour’.
A spokesperson added: “We understand the impact these incidents can have on individuals and communities, and we do not take it lightly.
“Our officers carry out regular patrols of these areas, and we would urge anyone with any concerns to approach them, or you can contact us online or call 101. In an emergency, always call 999. You can also contact Crimestoppers or Fearless anonymously [on 0800 555 111].”
How parents can help
In the letter, the schools said every child and adult deserves to live in a community ‘where they feel safe and protected from harm’.
Headteachers are calling on parents and carers to ‘support us in the next step of our strategy’ as they are ‘central to solving these problems’.
The schools listed some ‘practical suggestions’ for parents and carers to ‘read and discuss with your child’.
These include:
– Ensuring that you know where your child is at all times. Recent incidents have occurred in local parks and close to railway stations;
– Developing strategies to avoid situations where there are individuals who may cause harm to others;
– Speaking openly with your child about risk and encourage them to share with a trusted adult any worries/concerns they may have relating to community, in school or online behaviours;
– Ensure that if you or your child witnesses any worrying or criminal events that this is reported;