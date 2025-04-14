Worthing West MP visits Bright Horizons Worthing Day Nursery and Pre-School

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worthing West MP Beccy Cooper visited Bright Horizons Worthing Day Nursery and Pre-School on Wednesday to meet the dedicated team and learn more about the nursery’s work to support local children and families.

During the visit, Beccy Cooper toured the setting, met children and practitioners, and sat down with Nursery Manager Amanda, Regional Director Jo Trelford-Davies and Bright Horizons International Director Ros Marshall to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the early years sector.

Discussing her visit to Bright Horizons Worthing Day Nursery and Pre-School, Beccy Cooper MP commented:

“I had a very enjoyable visit to the Bright Horizons nursery in Worthing, meeting staff and the lovely children. We discussed the importance of work-based training, continuing development for staff and ensuring they feel confident to deliver the learning and care that children need to thrive. The nursery uses the Nurture Approach, and you could see the positive impact on the children who were confident, happy and engaged.

Beccy Cooper MP with Bright Horizons International Director Ros Marshall at Worthing Day Nursery

We know that the nursery sector faces challenges, which as a government we are determined to address. The work that nursery staff do, helping children develop in the crucial early years, is key to breaking down barriers to opportunity and I look forward to supporting the sector in the future”.

Ros Marshall, Managing Director International at Bright Horizons, said: “It was a pleasure to meet Beccy Cooper today and have a constructive discussion around key priorities for the early years sector, including workforce flexibility and capacity, support for children with SEND, and the continued professionalisation of the workforce. Our conversations with government are important to help shape policies that support a sustainable and thriving future for early years provision.”

Amanda, Nursery Manager at Bright Horizons Worthing, added: “It was lovely to welcome Beccy to our nursery and have the chance to talk about some of the big issues facing the early years sector. Visits like this really matter, because they shine a light on the work we do and the challenges we face”.

Bright Horizons Worthing Day Nursery and Pre-School follows a nurture-based approach that places each child’s wellbeing and individual needs at the heart of their learning. The team is passionate about creating a calm, caring environment where children feel safe, supported and confident to thrive.

To find out more about Bright Horizons Worthing and the difference its team is making every day, visit our website.