Worthing Year 6 children express a part of themselves through a creative music video- exploring their transition to secondary school

The children of The Laurels Primary School in Worthing have been exploring their dreams and emotions as they face the transition to secondary in a uniquely creative way - through making a music video called "Part of Me" featuring their own rap lyrics and self portrait artworks!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local charity Little Green Pig have run creative workshops to support Sussex Year 6 children in their transition between schools for the past five years. Funded by Ernest Kleinwort Charitable Trust for this project, Little Green Pig partnered with Northbrook College to run a series of "hands on" workshops in lifecasting, rapping and lyric writing with the 22 Year 6 students from The Laurels.

Under the expert guidance of professional propmaker Jacques Griffiths and Student Ambassadors at Northbrook College, children got messy sculpting and painting casts of their own hands, feet and mouths. Creating precious memento artworks that capture themselves in this moment in time. The sculptures are as unique as the children are, and they enjoyed learning these new creative skills and getting a taste of what local college studies and career options could lie beyond secondary school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project's theme of "Part of Me" allowed children to reflect on the different parts of themselves that make them who they are, as well as reflect on being part of a school, part of a family, part of a community. Their feelings were expressed through visual art making, creative writing and performing.

Working with Northbrook's prop department.

Children also got to spend time at Northbrook College's state of the art recording studio, laying down their rap lyrics that express hopeful lines for their futures such as: "New ideas take time to breathe, I believe I can plant the seed. Make a wish!" Local musician Louie Levack, who works with award winning AudioActive, inspired the children to turn their ideas and words into rhyming raps. Through games and exercises, he built their confidence ready to perform and record their own group track with sound engineers at Northbrook's studios.

One participant, aged 10, shared about the experience: "I liked getting to make art and try new things. It was fun and the rap was amazing. Never give up on your dreams!"

Assistant Head Teacher Helen Pinney, The Laurels Primary, says: "It's always a joyful experience working with Little Green Pig and their collaborators because they are able to provide experiences beyond the scope of the classroom. What an experience to cast a body part, paint it with gold leaf and then step into a professional recording studio! Our children are lucky enough to spend a lot of time at Durrington High School so they are very familiar with what the next step might look like for them; to catch a glimpse of life beyond high school has been invaluable."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Year 6 teacher Luke Alderton shared: "This project gave the class some new experiences to enjoy, which these children really value."

Laying down the track.

With creative skills and confidence like this, it seems these children have got a bright and exciting future ahead as they embark on the next step in their education. The finished plaster cast artworks and music video were proudly shared at a celebration event with the childrens' families and teachers at The Laurels Primary School on 7 July. The video can be viewed online here: https://youtu.be/nK6HJ5pgBEk

Nikki Shaill, Learning Manager, Little Green Pig