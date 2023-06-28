Worthing’s Northbrook College CCF ‘high risk’ as urgent search for Cadet Force Adult Volunteer continues

Worthing's Royal Navy Combined Cadet Force is in desperate need of an adult volunteer – and is at high risk of closing if a suitable person cannot be found.

The Northbrook College CCF was launched at the Littlehampton Road campus in March 2018 and the current Contingent Commander, Louis Welfare, will be leaving in July.

Lt Col (Rtd) Rod Gray, schools’ cadet expansion officer, is leading the search for a replacement. He said: "Northbrook College CCF is a high risk Navy Section CCF that could close. They are in desperate need of a Cadet Force Adult Volunteer."

Colonel (Retired) John Saville, vice chairman (Sussex) of SE RFCA, the Reserve Forces' & Cadets' Association for the South East, is helping by spreading the word in the Worthing voluntary network.

Cadets on parade at the official opening of the Combined Cadet Force at Northbrook College in Worthing in 2018. Photo: Derek Martin / Sussex World

Armed foces personnel joined 71 cadets and their families at Northbrook College on March 7, 2019, to celebrate the official opening of the Royal Navy unit by Commodore David Elford ADC OBE, Naval Regional Commander Eastern England (NRCEE).

There was a signing of the Armed Forces Covenant, to demonstrate the college’s support for the armed forces community, and the inaugural cadet parade.

Commodore Elford said at the time: "I would like to thank all those who have worked so hard over the last year to create the conditions which have led to its formation, and in particular I must congratulate the Contingent Commander, Lieutenant Neil Cockcroft, for his drive and enthusiasm.”

Fire cadets on parade at the official opening of the Combined Cadet Force at Northbrook College in Worthing in 2018. Photo: Derek Martin / Sussex World

Northbrook is one of only a few further education colleges in the country to have a naval-only cadet contingent.

In September 2017, the college had teamed up with West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service to launch a new fire cadets programme, and these cadets proudly honoured the fire service at the parade.

The Combined Cadet Force is described as an exciting and adventure activity-focused programme which runs alongside the college’s uniformed services course.

