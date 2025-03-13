Year 10 students at Felpham Community College learn to Speak Out!

On Tuesday 11th March, 24 year 10 students from Felpham Community College took part in a workshop led by ‘Speakers Trust’, held onsite at FCC.

‘Speakers Trust: Speak and Be Heard’ – is an organisation who aim to give young people across the UK the skills and confidence to make their voices heard.

Students volunteered to take part, and spent the day in the workshop developing their speech, confidence and communication skills.

Miss Stacey, Teacher of English, commented:

“Our students were a real credit and worked so hard. They started the day working on how to introduce themselves and having the confidence to stand up and speak to a group. We looked at quick fire questions and how to have a response ready, and telling stories - looking at structuring powerful beginnings and ends. We ended the day with students writing and delivering a speech on a subject of their choice to the group.

One of the focuses of the workshop was celebrating each other to build confidence and students took this on board from the beginning. They worked really hard. What was most impressive was seeing how their confidence grew in just a day, and how respectful they were of each other”