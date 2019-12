Year 1 pupils at a Hailsham school have performed their nativity play this year in front of their friends and families.

Grovelands Community Primary School, Hailsham, hosted a performance of a traditional nativity play ahead of Christmas this year.

Despite being some of the school’s youngest pupils, all performers did their best to remember their lines.

According to the school, the pupils also ‘did a wonderful job’ of singing the musical numbers.