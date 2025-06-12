Young champions enjoy unforgettable day at Crawley Town FC

Last week, Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Primary School enjoyed a memorable day hosted by Foundation, with workshops, a stadium tour, and a celebratory match at the Club’s Broadfield Stadium.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event was part of the Premier League Primary Stars initiative, a programme that supports schools utilising the power of football, helping children engage with key subjects like English, Maths, and PSHE with an alternative approach. The school’s Boys’ Team earned the experience after winning a regional Premier League Primary Stars competition in February.

Students spent the day immersed in activities designed to teach and inspire them - starting with interactive workshops delivered by the Foundation’s Premier League Primary Stars Coordinator Nathan Hull. These included on the pitch and classroom-based learning designed to extend the children’s academic experiences outside their usual setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A highlight was a tour of the Club’s Broadfield Stadium. Students had the chance to walk the same corridors as their local League Two professional footballers, seeing the changing rooms, dugouts and to walk pitchside.

Premier League Primary Stars Coordinator Nathan Hull supports the team

David Kingston, Football and Sports Participation Manager at the Crawley Town Community Foundation, said:

"Days like this are a fantastic opportunity for children that may not have the chance to look around their local stadium and club. It gives an insight into how the stadium works on matchdays and where the players go and how they are integrated into the side each match.

On top of that, the learning that we can offer them is something different – it gets them out of the classroom, gives them a great opportunity to do some additional Maths or English, or PSHE, but in a different environment where it might pique their enthusiasm more than if they were in the classroom."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day was not only a reward for sporting success, but also demonstrates the power of sport in education and community building. The Foundation continues to play an important role in fostering local engagement, giving opportunities that many children may not otherwise have access.

For the pupils of Our Lady Queen of Heaven, it was a day they won’t forget - combining sport, learning, and inspiration in the heart of Crawley.