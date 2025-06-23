Young eco-warriors lead the way with Swale Academies Trust’s Climate Change Conference

Pupils from across East Sussex come together to share how their learning is helping save the planet as part of a collaborative Children’s Climate Change Conference.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ten primary schools across Swale Academies Trust have joined forces to tackle climate change through an innovative conference focused on ‘Together for Tomorrow – Children as Leaders’.

The virtual conference brought together passionate pupils aged 5-11 as eco-experts, recognising that change can happen from the youngest members of society leading the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the conference, keen environmentalists from Shinewater Primary School, Langney Primary Academy and The Parkland Federation excitedly presented on how they are making a difference in the fight for the planet through their everyday actions and community projects.

Pupils creating art about sea life from recycled materials

Some of the experiences the children highlighted included creating art about sea life from recycled materials, taking part in a tree planting event for the community, and organising litter-picking initiatives to protect local habitats and wildlife.

Pupils also spoke about how they took the initiative to raise awareness about sustainable living, including creating posters on recycling, the dangers of fast fashion, and ways to save electricity.

In particular, pupils at Shinewater Primary School, in Eastbourne, took to the virtual stage to present on how they have brought sustainability to their classrooms through creating art about sea life from recycled materials and breathing new life into scrap materials in their student sewing club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the event, pupils also learned about expert Glaciologist, Heidi Sevestre, on the importance of tackling climate change in protecting ecosystems and the natural world, alongside how they can pursue an exciting career in the field of glaciology.

Pupils with created art about sea life from recycled materials

Speaking on the conference, students from Langney Primary Academy said:

"I feel like an adult who has been in a very important meeting doing important things for our world…”

“One of our Swale Schools has planted 300 trees! We realised that we need to plant more!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise Hopkins, School Improvement Executive at Swale Academies Trust, said:

“At Swale Academies Trust, we are committed to creating exciting opportunities for our pupils to grow as responsible citizens of the world. Our Climate Change Conference is an amazing opportunity to bring together young people from our community to share their innovative ideas, creatively collaborate, and build their confidence in presenting their own work.

“We are so proud to see how pupils from all our schools have approached this important topic with such enthusiasm, sensitivity, and thoughtfulness. It was inspiring to hear about all the initiatives they have been leading on. We look forward to hearing how our schools build on all their exciting projects at next year’s conference!”

After such a successful event, the Trust is already preparing next year’s conference, which will embolden young minds with the theme ‘Give Nature a Helping Hand’, encouraging the next generation to help save their planet.