Young Lewes activists launch ‘Dodge the Smog’ map to promote cleaner routes to school
The map is the result of a year-long project initiated by the Youth Board and supported by local air quality expert Lucy Harbor. With funding from Ouse Valley Climate Action, part of the National Lottery's Climate Action Fund, the students became citizen scientists—using pollution monitors to track air quality along different routes and combining the data with their own creative input.
"You could really see the difference between the back streets and main roads," said young researcher Elouisa. "It was like a lesson in how air pollution works."
Youth Board member Milly added: "I really liked being in control of what went into it, not just leaving it to adults. And we added some bee puns too!"
Air quality consultant Lucy Harbor praised the students' work: "The Green United pupils have demonstrated a fabulous range of skills and expertise, from monitoring and interpreting pollution data to creating public health messages and illustrations for the map. Having never worked with a client group made up of schoolchildren before, I've been blown away by their professionalism."
It is hoped the 'Dodge the Smog' map will be widely used by families and schools in Lewes, encouraging more young people to walk to school while reducing their exposure to air pollution.