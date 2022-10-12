Your chance to walk with the dinosaurs in Crawley

Dinosaur World Live by Robert Day

A spokesman said: “Using stunning puppetry to bring remarkably life-like dinosaurs to the stage, Dinosaur World Live presents a host of impressive prehistoric creatures including every child’s favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, along with a Giraffatitan, Microraptor, Segnosaurus and Triceratops. The show introduces Miranda, daughter of palaeontologists, who grew up surrounded by dinosaurs on a far-away island off the coast of South America. She has brought her prehistoric pals to our shores and would love you to meet them. Warning: some of these dinosaurs aren’t as docile as they seem!

“Dinosaur World Live has fast become an international smash hit, following a hugely successful tour of the United States in 2019 visiting 35 cities across 19 states, three major UK tours and London seasons at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre and Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, a drive-in season during the lockdown summer of 2020, and a roarsome festival summer season in Coventry and London in August 2021.”

Tickets priced £15.50 are available at hawth.co.uk and by calling the box office on 01293 553636 (Mon-Fri, 10am-4pm). Running Time: 50 mins plus 15 mins post-show meet and greet with the dinosaurs.

Also coming up at The Hawth, on Sunday, October 16 from 12noon-2.30pm, the venue is offering a Spotlight Jazz Lunch featuring Jo Fooks and Ted Beament taking to the stage. Saxophonist Jo Fooks and pianist Ted Beament who both played in Humphrey Lyttelton’s band perform an entertaining and varied set of standards, as well as tracks of their own.