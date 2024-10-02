West Sussex non-league football: the grassroots turnstile gatekeeper who started at 15 years old

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Howard has been the gatekeeper at Chichester City FC for 40 years.

Howard Grove, now 58 began supporting Chichester City FC in his teens. At the age of 15, he was asked to help with the turnstiles at the club.

Apart from a three-season break before the club moved to Oaklands Park, he’s been the main man at the turnstiles since he began.

Howard Grove said: “I came up here as usual to watch a game at 15 years old, and one of the directors of the club at the time said ‘would you do the gate for us’.

“I said yes and I’ve been here ever since.

“I love it out here, it’s just local football at its best. Because I can’t play as I’m disabled, I like watching it. I prefer it to the telly, you get the full atmosphere.”

Watch our video on what he had to say about the club and what non-league means to him.