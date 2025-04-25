100,000 Sussex patients among 1 million to register with a GP online as NHS marks major milestone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than one million people across England have now registered with a GP online, as the NHS marks a major milestone in transforming how patients access care.

The digital registration service, which launched in November 2022, allows people to register with a GP in just a few minutes using the NHS App, NHS.uk or practice websites. They do not need to visit a surgery, bring identification or proof of address, or know their NHS number.

In Sussex, all GP practices are now offering online registration, and almost 100,000 (99,174) Sussex patients have already used the service since it became available.

Harriet from East Sussex recently moved house and registered with her new GP practice online:

“I thought I’d have to fill in forms or drop them off at the surgery like before, but I did it through the NHS website.

“It was simple, quick, and stress-free, and all of my new information showed up in the NHS App within 3 days,” she said.

The online service includes translation tools to support patients whose first language is not English. Paper forms remain available for anyone who prefers to register in person.

Practices in Sussex have reported time savings and reduced queues at reception desks, with patients appreciating the flexibility of registering at a time and place that suits them.

A spokesperson for NHS Sussex, said: “Reaching one million online GP registrations is a fantastic achievement. It shows how technology is making healthcare more convenient and accessible for patients, while easing demands on frontline staff.

“Here in Sussex, with nearly 100,000 registrations and every practice signed up, patients are seeing the benefits every day.”