The new gym features 13,000 square feet of equipment and more.

They opened their doors on Saturday, January 11, with free entry on their first day in business.

Former Albion shot-stopper Michel Kuipers co-owns the Hove and Brighton PHX gym branches. He played for the Albion for 10 years.

The PHX gym in Hove is co-owned by Jarryd Bant, Georgina Land, James Marshall, Mark Boyce and the former keeper.

A spokesperson for the gym said: “We believe that your time in the gym should be the ultimate experience.

Which is why we have gone above and beyond in sourcing some of the best brands of gym equipment going, not to mention a fully functional cardio area. We have something for everyone, what ever your fitness goals may be.”

There are also ‘his and hers’ saunas coming soon to the fitness centre, which will be included in the price of all memberships.

Approximately 40 free parking spaces are available for the gym too.

For more information, visit phxgym.co.uk.

