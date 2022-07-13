4Sight Vision Support: Brilliant Wellbeing Walk on Angmering Park Estate raises more than £1,000

Around 30 people took part on Saturday, July 9, including five blind and sight-impaired supporters, who were helped by a team of sighted guides.

The five mile trail followed tracks, paths and some cross-country areas of the estate which are not normally open to the public. Walkers were fortunate to enjoy a glorious sunny day and took in breathtaking views at the highest point in the walk.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bognor-based charity has raised more than £1,000 so far, with more sponsorship money still to come in.

Supporters at the start of the Wellbeing Walk on the Angmering Park Estate

Also in the news: Worthing solicitors launch new offices after firm's founder retires

See also: Fear and awe abounded as earth shook in south

The wellbeing theme was reflected along the walk with a wind chime sensory space, tactile boxes for people to put their hands in to guess the mystery items inside, a beat the intro game and messages placed all around the route encouraging people to take notice of their surroundings, including smells and sounds. Those taking part commented on how much they appreciated the activities provided.

4Sight Vision Support marketing and communications officer Jessica Passmore and volunteer Max serving halfway refreshments

Bognor Regis mayor John Barrett has named 4Sight Vision Support as one of his charities for the year and mayoress Carole Brett took part in the walk.

She said: “What a lovely journey of wellbeing. Such a chatty friendly group and the team was brilliant, keeping us on track and providing us with refreshments. I especially enjoyed the sensory boxes, music quiz, chimes and poems, and will be sending one of the scenic postcards to a friend I have not connected with for ages.”

The fundraising team said it was grateful to managing agent Nigel Clutton and the Angmering Park Estate for allowing the Wellbeing Walk and the sponsors for donations of refreshments, including Morrisons in Littlehampton, Waitrose in Chichester and South Downs Water in Southbourne.

This was the first of three Wellbeing Walks planned over 12 months and everyone is invited to sign up for the next two, along Bognor Regis seafront on October 1 and in Horsham town centre on March 18, 2023.

Bognor Regis mayoress Carole Brett receiving her finisher’s medal