A new partnership aiming to accelerate the path to more sustainable healthcare

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

University Hospitals Sussex is one of five healthcare trusts across England that have come together to form the Circular Economy Healthcare Alliance, demonstrating their commitment to a greener and more sustainable NHS.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Together with University College London Hospitals (UCLH), Cambridge University Hospitals, Imperial College Healthcare and Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, the trusts outline their intentions to help reduce waste and carbon emissions. In a joint statement, they declared:

“As part of our commitment to sustainability, our collaborative group of NHS trusts aims to reduce single-use medical equipment and consumables, reusing wherever it is clinically feasible and appropriate to do so. This will be reflected in our evaluation criteria for selecting products and suppliers through the procurement process, and through building skills, knowledge, and processes in our Trust to enable this transition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The alliance is spearheaded by Professor Mahmood Bhutta, a Consultant Ear Nose and Throat (ENT) Surgeon and Clinical Lead for Environmental Sustainability at University Hospitals Sussex. He is also Professor of Sustainable Healthcare at Brighton and Sussex Medical School. He said: “The NHS in England generates a staggering 440 tonnes of medical waste every day. While discarding items has become commonplace, our research and analysis reveals that this is often unnecessary and perpetuated by misconceptions about infection risk.

Dr Mahmood Bhutta shows one of the items that can be sterilised and reused

"By forming this alliance, we advocate for a shift towards using reusable products whenever safe to do so, and will always use suppliers that value sustainability. We encourage others in the NHS to join us."

For UHSussex, this commitment means prioritising buying safe reusable items, and only buying disposable ones in exceptional circumstances.

Mahmood explains further: “With the support of our sterilization and infection control team, we will now be using specific pieces of reusable equipment, especially in our outpatient and emergency department. This is already making big indents into our carbon footprint, whilst delivering safe and effective care.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are three key areas of change that the alliance is focusing on, these include: not using items when they are not needed, using reusable items rather than single use wherever possible and safe to do so, and ensuring end-of-life items are returned for remanufacture or recycling where possible.

The procurement process plays a big part in what products the NHS choose to use. This is often the first step in choosing reusable items and those that are less harmful to the environment.

Keith Rowley is the Chief Officer for Healthcare Supply Chain Association. He said: “HSCA has more than 4,000 members across NHS Procurement and Supply chain, who are committed to meeting NHS Net Zero ambitions. We are therefore delighted to see these five Trusts going the next step to make this become real, by not only making commitment to ‘reduce and re-use’ but embedding this in their procurement process and providing the skills training to make this happen.”

Lord Phillip Hunt is the Patron of Healthcare Supply Chain association. He added: “It’s great to see these Trusts lighting the way in the challenging but essential journey towards NHS net zero. In committing to ‘reduce and re-use’ and providing the process to make it a reality they have set a path for others to follow.”

Other trusts are welcomed and encouraged to join the alliance and work on this mission.