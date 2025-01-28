Active Hastings launch new bulletin for sports clubs
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Councillor Glenn Haffenden, lead councillor for housing and wellbeing at Hastings Borough Council said: “We are so lucky to have so many wonderful sports clubs and organisations throughout Hastings, which are often run and led by a team of dedicated volunteers. We hope by creating a specialist bulletin, we can support volunteers and clubs by providing them with a one stop tool for training opportunities and resources and alert them to grants and funding available, both locally and nationally.”
To sign up to the free sports club eBulletin complete the simple online form at www.activehastings.org.uk/SportsClubBulletin, or for more information on Active Hastings visit www.activehastings.org.uk or call the Active Hastings team on 01424 451051.
Active Hastings is hosted by Hastings Borough Council, in partnership with East Sussex County Council, and brings together a wide range of local and national partners to ensure that everyone in Hastings can get active.