Additional appointments for urgent dental care in Sussex

More help for people needing urgent dental support is being made available in Sussex.

The NHS in Sussex is expanding access to urgent dental care appointments following the success of a pilot programme which was tested in high-street dentists in Sussex.

The initiative, designed to improve access to urgent dental services for people without a regular dentist and vulnerable patient groups, is already making a positive impact across the area.

The programme not only provides same-day urgent care appointments but also offers courses of treatment to stabilise oral health, reducing the need for recurring visits. This approach is helping to alleviate demand on A&E departments, GP practices, and pharmacies, where many people with dental problems previously sought help.

Sussex Dental Helpline

Patients in need of urgent dental care who do not have a regular dentist can access the service by calling the Sussex Dental Helpline on 0300 123 1663 or emailing [email protected].

The Helpline team has the latest information on the availability of NHS dental services and any additional capacity being provided, including urgent care appointments and can book patients into appointment slots directly.

To increase the availability and ensure as many people can get help as possible, appointments are being added across Sussex, with the aim of covering each local authority district area by February 2025. The phased expansion has been targeted at the areas where patients face the most challenges accessing NHS dental services.

During January 2025 appointments are being made available in the following areas: Adur, Arun, Brighton and Hove, Chichester, Crawley, Eastbourne, Hastings, Horsham, Lewes, Mid Sussex, Rother, Wealden and Worthing.

Nish Suchak, a local dentist working in East Sussex and chair of the Local Dental Committee for East Sussex and Brighton & Hove, said: “Our Local Dental Committee is pleased to have worked with NHS Sussex and the local dental system to help develop this innovative Urgent Dental Care Scheme.

“It has allowed more people in Sussex to be seen for NHS care, with some practices able to take patients on to their lists afterwards.

“It is heartening to see how much can be achieved when all parties concerned work in collaboration for a useful service for the local population offering patients NHS dental treatment to get them out of pain and improve their oral health. I hope it can continue.”

This expansion represents a significant step forward in improving oral healthcare access for Sussex residents, ensuring quicker treatment and ongoing support for those most in need.