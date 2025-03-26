Advanced Nurse Practitioner shares how her role supports patients in Sussex

As part of an NHS Sussex campaign to help the public understand the different healthcare professionals available at their local GP practice, Advanced Nurse Practitioner (ANP), Emma Halter, shares insight into her vital role in patient care.

When patients book an appointment at their GP surgery, they may not always need to see a doctor. ANPs like Emma are highly trained clinicians who can diagnose and treat a wide range of conditions, prescribe medication, and refer patients for specialist care when necessary.

Emma Halter, an ANP at Sussex University Health Centre, explains: “Advanced Nurse Practitioners are a first point of contact for many patients. We work similarly to GPs—we can take a history, do examinations, order and interpret investigations, and refer to secondary care if needed.

“Managing less-complex cases allow GPs to focus on patients with more complex needs, ensuring everyone receives the best care possible.”

ANPs play a crucial role in managing chronic conditions such as asthma, diabetes, and high blood pressure, providing expert, ongoing care that supports patients in leading healthier lives. Additionally, they assess and treat minor illnesses and injuries, offer health advice, and support lifestyle changes.

Emma adds: “Advanced Nurse Practitioners are trained to Masters level, including modules in prescribing, advanced physical assessment, research, education, and leadership.

“We know our own competencies, and if a case requires GP input, we collaborate with them to ensure the patient receives the right care.”

The campaign by NHS Sussex is to raise awareness of the diverse roles within GP practices, encouraging patients to seek care from the most appropriate healthcare professional.

Every GP surgery is unique, with teams structured to meet the needs of their registered patients. In Sussex, recent data supports the work to further increase access by widening the roles of professionals in GP practices. From the one million appointments provided in January 2025 across all GP practices in Sussex, 51.4% of appointments were with practice staff, such as ANPs, pharmacists, physiotherapists, and other healthcare professionals. This highlights the evolving nature of patient care, with GP practices adapting by integrating a range of professionals to enhance access and ensure timely support.

By understanding the roles of ANPs and other healthcare professionals, patients can access care more efficiently and help reduce pressure on GP services.

To learn more about the role of ANPs, watch the video featuring Emma Halter at Sussex University Health Centre.

For further information on healthcare professionals available at GP practices, visit the NHS Sussex website or check your local GP practice’s website.

