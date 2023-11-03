BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

All welcome at the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital's AGM

Join the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital on Wednesday, November 22, to hear how Eastbourne DGH is being supported by the donations the community makes, and what plans the charity has for 2024.
By Amy WilliamsContributor
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 12:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

All are welcome to attend the Annual General Meeting held by the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital on Wednesday November 22 at Victoria Baptist Church, Eldon Road, Eastbourne, BN21 1UE.

Friends President, Sandy Boyce-Sharpe along with Chairman, Dr Harry Walmsley and Treasurer Peter Skilbeck will report on the year the Friends has had, including donations made to the DGH, the valuable role of volunteers and support within the community, and what plans are in place for 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The guest speaker will be Professor Nik Patel, Cardiovascular Director and Deputy Chief of Medicine for East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust.

Most Popular
Friends of Eastbourne HospitalFriends of Eastbourne Hospital
Friends of Eastbourne Hospital

The meeting will conclude by 3.45pm when all attendees will be invited to enjoy light refreshments.

For further information, please do visit www.friendsdgh.org.uk/events/annual-general-meeting-2 or call the Friends Office on 01323 749503.

Related topics:AGMEastbourne DGH