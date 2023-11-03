All welcome at the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital's AGM
All are welcome to attend the Annual General Meeting held by the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital on Wednesday November 22 at Victoria Baptist Church, Eldon Road, Eastbourne, BN21 1UE.
Friends President, Sandy Boyce-Sharpe along with Chairman, Dr Harry Walmsley and Treasurer Peter Skilbeck will report on the year the Friends has had, including donations made to the DGH, the valuable role of volunteers and support within the community, and what plans are in place for 2024.
The guest speaker will be Professor Nik Patel, Cardiovascular Director and Deputy Chief of Medicine for East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust.
The meeting will conclude by 3.45pm when all attendees will be invited to enjoy light refreshments.
For further information, please do visit www.friendsdgh.org.uk/events/annual-general-meeting-2 or call the Friends Office on 01323 749503.