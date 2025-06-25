Amberley Suite enhances personalised cancer care with new high-tech scales, thanks to Sussex Cancer Fund

The Amberley Suite at Worthing Hospital, part of the University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, has received a significant upgrade to its patient care equipment with the addition of a high-capacity Bluetooth-enabled column scale with integrated height measure. The equipment, purchased by the Sussex Cancer Fund for £682.79, will support the delivery of precise, personalised care for patients receiving cancer treatment.

The Marsden M-100BT Column Scale offers highly accurate weight and body composition measurements, which are essential for calculating tailor-made drug dosages. It also assists with ongoing monitoring between treatment cycles, helping clinical staff make more informed decisions and provide safer, more effective care.

Grace Blunt, Amberley Unit Manager, said:

“This new equipment will make a real difference to the way we care for our patients. Having access to such precise measurements means we can confidently tailor treatments to each individual’s needs. We're incredibly grateful to the Sussex Cancer Fund for making this possible.”

David Witham, Fund Manager at Sussex Cancer Fund, added:

“We’re proud to support the Amberley Suite by funding this essential piece of equipment. Even relatively small investments can have a big impact when it comes to improving patient experience and outcomes. This is exactly the kind of support our donors make possible.”

The scale’s Bluetooth capability allows secure data transfer, improving the accuracy and efficiency of record-keeping. With a weight capacity of 300kg and an integrated manual height measure, it supports a wide range of patient needs, including bariatric care.

This latest purchase highlights Sussex Cancer Fund’s ongoing commitment to funding practical, frontline improvements across Sussex cancer services.

For more information or to support our work, visit: www.sussexcancerfund.co.uk