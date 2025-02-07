A hospital trust in Sussex has confirmed a change in structure for mental health rehabilitation services – but has been accused of taking ‘cost-cutting measures disguised as reform’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex World was told in November that a proposal – by the Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (SPFT) – would see jobs cuts at three rehabilitation teams across the trust, as well as the closure of ‘at least one rehabilitation home’.

An email to this newspaper read: “It has become apparent that proposed drastic cuts to our mental health services in Worthing are currently under consultation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This means that many employees will lose their jobs or be deployed."

A hospital trust in Sussex has confirmed a change in structure for mental health rehabilitation services – but has been accused of taking ‘cost-cutting measures disguised as reform’. Photo: Fernando Zhiminaicela from Pixabay

It was understood hat the trust was proposing to repurpose Shepherd House Community Hospital in Worthing as supported housing within the next two years.

The SPFT has since confirmed its plans in an official statement.

"Following consultation with our staff, we are changing the structure of our community rehabilitation services, which support adults with mental health needs,” a spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will continue to offer the enhanced community rehabilitation service and assertive outreach services that we currently provide to our patients and are working closely with our staff to implement the new structure."

This newspaper has been told that, at present, the structures for community rehabilitation services vary in Brighton & Hove, East Sussex and West Sussex. The trust has an enhanced community rehabilitation service in East Sussex and parts of West Sussex but separate community rehabilitation and assertive outreach services in Brighton & Hove.

'To make things simpler and more consistent', the trust is 'creating a single community rehabilitation service' in each of these areas.

Trust bosses say this means that patients will have access to the same type of team, with the same range of support, wherever they live in Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said the new service model is in line with how the service is already delivered in East Sussex and parts of West Sussex.

They said they are also transforming the rehabilitation unit in Hove into supported housing to provide a longer-term mental health solution for adults with mental health needs.

They said the proposed model of care meets NICE, Getting It Right The First Time, Royal College of Psychiatrists and NHS England guidance for adult mental health inpatient rehabilitation services.

A woman, whose son has schizophrenia and receives support from the SPFT, said: “The proposed changes to mental health services are being framed as a step toward consistency and simplicity, but the harsh reality is that they are cost-cutting measures disguised as reform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These cuts will lead to the loss of experienced nurses and vital support structures, leaving those with mental health needs to fend for themselves in an already overstretched system.

"The worst-case scenario is a future where vulnerable people are abandoned, families are left unsupported, and crises go unnoticed until it’s too late. Mental health deserves investment, not austerity. This isn't about equity; it’s about saving money at the expense of those who need care the most.”

Another concerned former member of staff – who has worked as a non executive director for a mental health consortium – said: “They did not effectively consult with their staff about the new structure's design.

"Clinicians and families' concerns were dismissed. The drive for this new structure is not service improvement but cost cutting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The incredibly responsive and brilliant enhanced rehabilitation care team in Worthing will be halved and their caseloads almost double. The amazing staff are now having to compete for their jobs which they will be unable to perform to the same life-enhancing standard.

“This is not about levelling the service but about providing the minimum care defendable due to consistent chronic underfunding.”