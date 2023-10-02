Annual Worthing Mental Health Awareness Week gets makeover, with new venue and inaugural Mental Health Expo

​T​he annual Worthing Mental Health Awareness Week has had a makeover, including a new venue and the launch of the first Mental Health Expo.

Melanie Peters and Bob Smytherman have been able to organise the new-look Worthing Mental Health Awareness event thanks to a £5,000 donation. Picture submitted.

Instead of a full week of activities, there will be two focused days this year, featuring free talks and training opportunities open to all.

Worthing Mental Health Awareness will be in Rooms at the Guildbourne Centre, Worthing, on Tuesday, October 10, from 9.30am and Wednesday, October 11, from 10am.

All events are free but training sessions need to be booked in advance. Visit worthingmentalhealth.co.uk for more information.

Worthing Mental Health Awareness Week was founded in 2013 by Carol Barber and Bob Smytherman, with Melanie Peters running the social media and marketing.

This year, thanks to a £5,000 donation, Bob and Melanie are following up the success of the past 10 years at Offington Park Methodist Church by co-founding this new two-day event in Worthing town centre.

Bob said: "As co-founder of the Worthing Mental Health Awareness events since my year as mayor in 2013, I am hugely greatful to Melanie Peters for securing such a substantial donation to enable us to run the two-day event in a town centre location to coincide with World Mental Health Day.

"We are both delighted to welcome so many key business people to attend, including our guest of honour, the High Sherriff of West Sussex, Mr Andy Bliss."

Former professional footballer George Parris, who played for West Ham United, Birmingham City and Brighton and Hove Albion, will be talking on World Mental Health Day about his secret gambling addiction and how this caused mayhem and mental issues, not just to himself but also his loved ones around him.

Other keynote speakers on the Tuesday include Andy Sparsis from Proto Restaurant Group and Kerrin Paige, chief executive at West Sussex Mind.

The Wednesday will see Worthing’s first Mental Health Expo in the Guildbourne Centre, where you can talk to the experts face to face. The afternoon will be full of talks and free training.

Melanie said: "I am so grateful to my donor for this large donation, without this we would not have been able to put on such a large event. There continues to be a real need for good quality mental health advice and support, as well as training for businesses and their staff.