Antidepressant prescriptions in Brighton amongst the highest in the UK

A new report has shown that Brighton’s antidepressant prescription numbers are among the highest in the county.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 14th Apr 2023, 08:51 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 08:52 BST

The report from digital health service Now Patient says Brighton is fifth on the list with 26,695 total antidepressants per 100,000 people and 37,105 total prescribed antidepressants.

Brighton’s total prescribed antidepressants were made up of 20,813 prescriptions of Sertraline, 15,729 prescriptions of Citalopram hydrobromide, 255 prescriptions of Citalopram hydrochloride, 27 prescriptions of Dapoxetine hydrochloride, and 281 prescriptions of Fluvoxamine maleate, according to Now Patient.

Manchester was top of the list with 33,027 total antidepressants per 100,000 people and 130,624 total prescribed antidepressants.

Brighton seafront. Picture from Eddie MitchellBrighton seafront. Picture from Eddie Mitchell
Brighton seafront. Picture from Eddie Mitchell

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, the Samaritans may be able to help – the charity’s helpline number is 116 123.

