New research has revealed England’s most stressed areas – with an area of Sussex featuring in the top 10.

The study by fitness equipment supplier Mirafit analysed the latest survey data from the Office for National Statistics Health Index to judge 307 local authorities in England on three factors.

These factors were based on survey respondents’ answers to questions about feelings of anxiety, general happiness, and life satisfaction.

It found that Mid Sussex, in West Sussex, is England’s seventh-most stressed area.

Out of 10, respondents scored an average of 3.67 for feelings of anxiety, seven for general happiness, and 7.41 on average for life satisfaction.

These scores combined mean the area comes seventh on the list with a relaxation score of 7.36.

Norwich is England’s most stressed area. Out of 10, respondents scored an average of 4.04 for feelings of anxiety, 6.88 for general happiness, and 7.5 on average for life satisfaction.

These scores combined mean the area comes out on top of the list with a relaxation score of 7.21.

The South London area of Lambeth comes in second on the list. From the survey, respondents scored an average of 3.92 for feelings of anxiety, 6.99 for general happiness, and 7.41 on average for life satisfaction.

Redditch comes in third place. Respondents scored an average of 3.44 for feelings of anxiety, 6.84 for general happiness, which is the lowest in the top ten, and 7.09 for life satisfaction.

The North Yorkshire area of Craven comes in fourth place on the list. Respondents scored an average of 3.87 for feelings of anxiety, 7.03 for general happiness, and 7.43 for life satisfaction.

Rounding out the top five is the Kent area of Thanet. Respondents from the area scored 3.9 out of 10 on average for anxiety, 7.25 for general happiness, and 7.33 for life satisfaction.

It also found that Dartford, in Kent, is England’s most relaxed area. Respondents scored an average of 1.7 for feelings of anxiety, 7.93 on average for general happiness, and 8.05 for life satisfaction.

A spokesperson for Mirafit said: “When it comes to measuring the happiness or general mental health of a certain area or group of people, surveys are usually the best way forward.

“This case shows us an interesting contrast between certain areas in the country based on how residents feel.

“As new editions of this data and similar studies get released, it will be worth noting whether the same areas sit at the top and bottom.”