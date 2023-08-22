At-home care company Vitale announces sponsorship of Selsey Stroke Support Group

At-home care company Vitale, based near Chichester, has announced its sponsorship of Selsey Stroke Support Group. The at-home care company will be providing financial and practical support for the club, which is open to anyone who has had a stroke or is caring for someone that has had one.

Vitale Chief Marketing Officer Sarah Harris commented, "We've been working in partnership with Selsey Community Forum since we set up Vitale. We are delighted to get the opportunity to help support one of their important initiatives, the Selsey Stroke Support Group. Our experienced team will be helping run practical sessions such as crafting to help with dexterity and music and movement to help with mobility. We hope our additional financial support with help the group help even more people as they recover from a stroke."

Vitale Care Registered Manager Nicola Munday explains, "A stroke is a serious life-threatening medical condition when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off. Stroke recovery varies from person to person. It's hard to predict how many abilities you might recover and how soon. The recovery is generally greatest in the weeks and months after a stroke. However, there is evidence that performance can improve even 12 to 18 months after a stroke. Dedication and willingness to work toward improvement will help you gain the most benefit. In our experience, clients that have a dedicated Care Professional to help keep them motivated and support them on their stroke rehabilitation journey show real signs of improvement."

Vitale Managing Director Daniel Ayton said, "If you know someone in Selsey that you would benefit from and enjoy attending the Selsey Stroke Support Group call the Selsey Care Shop to find out about attending this free club on 01243 201616."