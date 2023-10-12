At-home company Vitale appoints Clinical Lead to its Community Engagement Team
and live on Freeview channel 276
Vitale has appointed Registered Nurse Jo Morgan as its Clinical Lead. Jo has over 30 years of experience in critical care, palliative care and well-being gained through her senior roles at St Richard's Hospital, Chichester and St Wilfrid's Hospice, Bosham. As well as leading on compliance, Jo will be working in the Community Engagement Team, running sessions to help people manage their health as they age.
Jo joins exercise and nutrition specialist Charli Milne, who leads the Community Engagement Team.
Our community engagement involves working in partnership with local charities, like-minded businesses and community organisations. The highly skill Vitale Team delivers a range of sessions that support general wellness and physical and mental well-being.
This can include specially designed exercise sessions, crafting, puzzles and information on health and wellness. We support those living with a range of conditions including dementia, Parkinson's disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes and mobility and frailty issues.
Our community engagement sessions are completely free and open to anyone who thinks they'd benefit from coming along to meet our friendly team, try an activity and meet new people.
You can find out more about future sessions by following the Vitale Facebook page or speaking to the Community Engagement Team on 01243 973600.