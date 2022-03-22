Aspens cares for people with disabilities, complex needs and autism, operating across the south of England, with services in Sussex, Kent and Bexley.

The charity believes we all deserve the chance to live life to its full potential and is marking its 10-year anniversary by raising money for its family support service with its rainbow-themed West Sussex Coastal Walk during Autism Acceptance Week.

Alana Wilson with her daughter, who is on the autism spectrum and has ADHD

Penny Piggott, head of family and specialist support services, said: “Our family support team provides an open-door, tailored service that supports families, enables them to have contact with like-minded people and offers the opportunity for them to share experiences and ask for help.

“I passionately believe this should be free and accessible to all. We urgently need funding to make this possible and to continue delivering and expanding our service.”

Alana Wilson from Chichester knows only too well how much difference Aspens’ support makes to family life, having contacted the charity a year ago to seek help with her 11-year old daughter.

She said: “This time last year, we were in the darkest place and it’s hard to look back and remember how it was without getting emotional.

“Now, my daughter is excited to go to school and is slowly growing in confidence and acceptance of herself. We have a journey ahead but I will always be glad I took that step and reached out to Aspens.

“Our lives began to change for the better when we were blessed with their support and I know we aren’t the only family who will be eternally grateful. Aspens came into our lives when we needed them most and I am finally feeling positive about the next stage of our journey.”

Alana said her daughter is on the autism spectrum and has ADHD, and Aspens came into their lives when they needed them the most.

The West Sussex Coastal Walk will start at 4pm on Monday, March 28, on Littlehampton beach and continue to Ferring and back, with support from The Beach in Littlehampton and Bluebird Café at the turning point.

The team of around 20 people, including support staff, managers, members of the executive team, trustees and family members supported by the charity, will be dressed in colours of the rainbow to raise urgently-needed funds for the charity.

It is part of Aspens’ fundraising challenge celebrating Autism Acceptance Week and the 10-year anniversary of the family support team. The charity is also inviting supporters to take on an Au-Some 10 for 10 Virtual Challenge, doing an activity of their choice during the week.

Penny said: “We’re very excited to complete our 10km walk to raise funds to help us reach more families like Alana’s. If you live in West Sussex, do look out for our brightly-coloured team taking part in our walk and give us a toot to show your support.

“Please do also support us by donating to our appeal or even better take up the challenge yourself. The more people that get involved and support us, the more help we’ll be able to provide to families who so desperately need it.”

Visit www.aspens.org.uk for more information.

