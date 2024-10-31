A public meeting is set to discuss the closure of the Gilletts GP surgery in Balcombe.

Ouse Valley Practice has confirmed that an in-person engagement event will take place on Friday, November 8 (12.30pm-2pm) at Forest Hall, Victory Hall, Stockcroft Road, Balcombe.

The message at www.ousevalleypractice.nhs.uk said: “This meeting is intended to be a space for members of the community to voice concerns and work with us to address any issues.”

But it added: “Due to limited space, the venue can only hold 40 attendees, so please register online if you would like to attend. If you are unable to complete the form online please call the surgery on 01444 405750. The online registration form can be found at yoursaysussex.govocal.com/en-GB/projects/ouse-valley-public-meeting-registration-form.”

The meeting comes after Ouse Valley Practice sent out a letter on September 6 saying they were ‘in the process of reviewing options’ to close the Balcombe surgery and move all services to one site in Handcross. They said this is so they can ‘continue to provide a safe and high standard of care that is fit for modern general practice’.

The announcement has caused concern among residents, with some saying that relocating services to Handcross could make it more difficult for vulnerable groups to access healthcare, while increasing car travel.

An NHS Sussex spokesperson told the Mid Sussex Times: “While we know that the majority of patients in Balcombe are already used to travelling to Handcross for appointments, we understand that some patients are concerned about this proposal, and some may be more affected than others. NHS Sussex is working with the practice to carry out a thorough Equalities Health Impact Assessment (EHIA) to understand how they can mitigate the impact, and support those who may be disproportionately affected, if this decision is approved. The practice will continue to communicate with patients as the process continues.”

NHS Sussex confirmed that the partners at Ouse Valley Medical Practice have told them about their intention to submit a request to close their branch surgery in Balcombe.

The NHS Sussex spokesperson continued: “We are working closely with the practice team to support them to engage with their patients and understand the impact to local people. The surgery team has sent out a letter and text message to patients, and shared information on their website and in surgery waiting rooms, to help explain their proposal to patients, and gain their feedback. NHS Sussex supported the practice to conduct a survey to hear people’s views – which gained 790 responses – and the practice is holding an in-person engagement session in the coming weeks. We will continue to support the practice to maintain patient engagement throughout the process.”

Balcombe Village Voice writer Rosemary Roertson said the Parish Council has now formed a Working Group to address the decision and aim to ‘ensure health services remain accessible for all in Balcombe’. She said Balcombe Parish Council aim to put together a formal response to the NHS Sussex Integrated Care Board. She also said the Working Group is holding drop-in sessions to gather views in Bramble Hall on Sunday, November 17 (10am-12pm) and Wednesday, November 20 (6pm-8pm).