Beat the heat: staying safe in hot weather - advice from the NHS in Sussex

Actions you can take to stay safe in hot weather

A yellow heat health alert comes into force for most of England today, as temperatures are set to hit 31C in parts of the country.

The alert, issued jointly by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and Met Office, comes into force from 8am and remains in place until 5pm on Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to spike at 31C (87F) in parts over the coming days, with “many places” due to see the thermometer reach the mid-20Cs (77F).

Beat the heat and take care in the sun.

While many people enjoy warmer summer weather, hot weather can cause some people to become unwell through overheating (becoming uncomfortably hot), dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

keep out of the sun at the hottest time of the day, between 11am and 3pm

if you are going to do a physical activity (for example exercise or walking the dog), plan to do these during times of the day when it is cooler such as the morning or evening

keep your home cool by closing windows and curtains in rooms that face the sun

if you do go outside, cover up with suitable clothing such as an appropriate hat and sunglasses, seek shade and apply sunscreen

drink plenty of fluids and limit your alcohol intake

check on family, friends and neighbours who may be at higher risk of becoming unwell, and if you are at higher risk, ask them to do the same for you

know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke and what to do if you or someone else has them

Anyone can become unwell when the weather is hot. People who are at higher risk of becoming seriously unwell include:

older people aged 65 years and over (note change from previous guidance of 75 years of age and above)

babies and young children aged 5 years and under

people with underlying health conditions particularly heart problems, breathing problems, dementia, diabetes, kidney disease, Parkinson’s disease, or mobility problems

people on certain medications

people with serious mental health problems

people who are already ill and dehydrated (for example from diarrhoea and vomiting)

people who experience alcohol or drug dependence

people who are physically active and spend a lot of time outside such as runners, cyclists and walkers

people who work in jobs that require manual labour or extensive time outside

people experiencing homelessness, including rough sleepers and those who are unable to make adaptations to their living accommodation such as sofa surfers or living in hostels.people who live alone and may be unable to care for themselves.

You should continue taking all of your prescribed medicines unless advised not to by a medical professional. If you have any health concerns, please call NHS 111. Some medications need to be stored below 25°C or in the fridge, following the storage instructions on the packaging.

Check in with anyone you think might be at risk and see if they need help.

Help us help you

This week, it is also expected that there will be industrial action later this week and so the NHS Sussex is urging people in Sussex to make the right choice for their health needs, use the right health service, and help to ensure emergency care is available for those in most need by taking the following actions: