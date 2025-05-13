Summer is finally on the horizon, after a long and challenging winter for the NHS.

Healthcare services were overwhelmed this winter after a “quad-demic” of seasonal illnesses including the flu, Covid, RSV and norovirus, with hospitals left feeling the strain.

Even with the pressures currently faced by the NHS, it appears that the vast majority of us are already happy with our doctor, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.

Almost 700,000 patients in England completed the 2024 survey, which was carried out between January 2 and March 25 and gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP.

Across the country, the majority of patients described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (37.1%) or ‘fairly good’ (30.2%).

However, not everyone is as happy with their local practice, 9.4% said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 9.5% described it as ‘very poor’.

Here we reveal the GP practices in Sussex which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very good’.

1 . Northiam Surgery, Northiam, Rye There were 229 survey forms sent out to patients at Northiam Surgery in Northiam, Rye. The response rate was 50%, with 114 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 95% said it was very good and 4% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

2 . Cornerways Surgery, Goring-by-Sea There were 225 survey forms sent out to patients at Cornerways Surgery in Goring-by-Sea. The response rate was 56%, with 123 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 88% said it was very good and 8% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

3 . Oldwood Surgery, Robertsbridge There were 323 survey forms sent out to patients at Oldwood Surgery in Robertsbridge. The response rate was 33%, with 104 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 83% said it was very good and 13% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps