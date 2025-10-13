Bexhill medical centre to lose green features

Rother councillors have agreed to remove green features from the design of a proposed medical centre in Bexhill.

On October 9, Rother District Council’s planning committee approved an application seeking alterations to the design of a medical centre, which is proposed to be built at the Rosewood Park development in Brooklands Road.

The facility, proposed by the council itself, had been expected to include a green roof and three “living wall” panels, which would have incorporated live vegetation into the building’s fabric.

The application considered by the committee, which had also been submitted by the council, sought to remove these features and so alter the proposed building’s planning permission.

A visual representation of the orginal design. Image credit: RDC/R H Partnership Architects

The committee heard how the removal of the features was “required in order to meet the operational and legal requirements of the NHS.”

Officers said this was because such features are not insurable under NHS risk assessments, due to concerns around “fire safety, ongoing maintenance and potential water ingress”. These risk assessments also highlighted concerns about structural integrity

Several committee members expressed surprise and disappointment but concluded the change was necessary for the medical centre to be built.

The committee’s chairman Brian Drayson said: “Unfortunately we can’t re-write the NHS risk assessments; if that’s what they’ve got, that’s what they’ve got.

“It’s a shame — and one of the comments there was potential structural issues if they’re not well maintained, well that’s down to them to maintain well isn’t it — but … they’re saying they can’t do it and if we insist on them doing it we probably won’t be building a medical centre.”

Cllr Jimmy Stanger added: “It is a desperately-needed medical facility and I think unfortunately it has been orange and red this project for a little while and if we put more barriers in the way, even though it will be an issue, it may make the NHS pull out and may mean Bexhill and Rother loses another medical centre.”

The new design would introduce brickwork pattern features to the building - described as a Flemish bond - which would “add texture and visual interest” and be a “welcome alternative to the living walls.”