Big Tai Chi event needs 200 people to help raise money for community garden in Haywards Heath

A community garden in Haywards Heath is calling for 200 residents to take part in Big Tai Chi in the Park.

There are two sessions planned at Clair Park on Saturday, October 4 (10.30am-11.30am and 2pm-3pm), to raise funds for Grove Garden in Heath Road.

Grove Garden said people do not need to have any prior experience to take part in the ‘two giant, gentle Tai Chi classes’, which aim to raise a total of £20,000 (100 people per session).

Tickets cost £10 per person (per session), plus a booking fee. People can book via www.grovegarden.uk or via Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/big-tai-chi-in-the-park-fundraiser-tickets-1658703389489.

Tai Chi teacher Wai Fun Yau

All proceeds will go towards creating an indoor space so Grove Garden can stay open all year round and continue to offer art, Tai Chi, yoga, board games, singing, workshops and more.

Nigel Ryan, chair of Grove Garden, said: “When the weather is too hot, cold, windy or wet, local people who depend on the garden miss out on exercise, company and vital social connection.

“Having an indoor space right here in the garden means we can welcome people every day of the year, surrounded by nature. That connection to green space is what makes Grove Garden so powerful for wellbeing and mental health – it’s one of the reasons people’s lives change here.”

Tai Chi teacher Wai Fun Yau (known as Wai or Ruth) will lead the event. She has almost 20 years of experience teaching in the UK and around the world. Grove Garden said her classes have been full every week so they have had to add a Saturday class as well to keep up with demand.

Grove Garden in Haywards Heath

Wai said: “It is my lifelong mission to share Tai Chi with others. From the moment I stepped into Grove Garden, I had the most wonderful welcome. I felt its warmth and community spirit and knew it was the right place for me to share my Tai Chi. I can’t wait to see Clair Park filled with people moving together for such a good cause.”

Peter Rood, who uses the garden frequently, said a conversation with a ‘Grover’ changed his life for the better.

Peter said: “The garden has given me a reason to get up in the morning, go out, and do something. It’s been a godsend. There’s such a fantastic mix of people – all ages, all backgrounds – we all get on and we all have different things to contribute too.

“I lost my wife of nearly 50 years to cancer, and we’d also lost our son Adam a few years before. Grove Garden has brought purpose and community back into my life. I love the Tai Chi which I join every week and recently even tried the Silver Swans ballet.

Peter Rood

“What I love is that I can use my skills to build and repair things around the garden, so while I’m benefiting, I’m also giving back which brings me enormous satisfaction and reward.”

Grove Garden said walk-ins are welcome at the Tai Chi event, but said advance booking is recommended because demand is expected to be high.

Grove Garden is a place for people aged 50 to 96 and offers fun, wellbeing and friendship. In addition to Tai Chi sessions, Grove Garden is open from 10am to 4pm and serves tea, coffee, and cakes.