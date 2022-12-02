A young Billingshurst man died from a rare complication after he underwent a surgical procedure, an inquest heard this week.

Area coroner Joanne Andrews said that mechanic Lewis Chilcott, 23, of Platts Meadow, Billingshurst, died on July 24 2021 at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, having been admitted on June 17 suffering from seizures.

She said the cause of the seizures was not known. However, on July 1, Lewis underwent a tracheostomy at the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis died at the Sussex Royal County Hospital in Brighton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three days later he suffered a haemorrhage from his innominate artery caused by erosion of his trachea by the tracheostomy. The inquest heard that damage to the innominate artery is a known but rare complication of the procedure.

Lewis’s innominate artery and trachea were repaired but the repair became infected and weakened causing a further catastrophic bleed from

Advertisement Hide Ad

which he died on July 24.