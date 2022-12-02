Area coroner Joanne Andrews said that mechanic Lewis Chilcott, 23, of Platts Meadow, Billingshurst, died on July 24 2021 at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, having been admitted on June 17 suffering from seizures.
She said the cause of the seizures was not known. However, on July 1, Lewis underwent a tracheostomy at the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath.
Three days later he suffered a haemorrhage from his innominate artery caused by erosion of his trachea by the tracheostomy. The inquest heard that damage to the innominate artery is a known but rare complication of the procedure.
Lewis’s innominate artery and trachea were repaired but the repair became infected and weakened causing a further catastrophic bleed from
which he died on July 24.
In a narrative conclusion, the coroner stated: “Lewis Simon Chilcott died from damage to his innominate artery caused by a rare but known complication of his tracheostomy procedure.”