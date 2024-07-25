Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An amber alert has been issued amid ‘unprecedented low levels’ of a specific blood type across the UK.

NHS Blood and Transplant has issued an amber alert to hospitals restricting the use of O positive and O negative blood, as those blood groups are ‘currently under the most pressure’ – with blood stocks ‘critically low’.

The NHS usually needs three blood donations every minute to handle emergencies, childbirth, and critical treatments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement on social media read: “The recent London hospital cyber attack, combined with unfilled appointments at donor centres in town and city centres, has caused stocks of O type blood to drop to unprecedented low levels.

NHS Blood and Transplant has issued an amber alert to hospitals restricting the use of O positive and O negative blood, as those blood groups are ‘currently under the most pressure’ – with blood stocks ‘critically low’. Photo: Gerd Altmann / Pixabay

"The NHS urgently needs O type blood donors. O negative blood can be given to anyone.

"There are over 12,000 appointments available over the next two weeks, and we really need to get them filled.

"We know how amazing our donors are, and we need your help to make this possible. If you are an O type blood donor, please call 0300 123 23 23 to make an appointment or follow the link.”