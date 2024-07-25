Blood donors needed amid national shortage; cyber attack contributed to amber alert
and live on Freeview channel 276
NHS Blood and Transplant has issued an amber alert to hospitals restricting the use of O positive and O negative blood, as those blood groups are ‘currently under the most pressure’ – with blood stocks ‘critically low’.
The NHS usually needs three blood donations every minute to handle emergencies, childbirth, and critical treatments.
A statement on social media read: “The recent London hospital cyber attack, combined with unfilled appointments at donor centres in town and city centres, has caused stocks of O type blood to drop to unprecedented low levels.
"The NHS urgently needs O type blood donors. O negative blood can be given to anyone.
"There are over 12,000 appointments available over the next two weeks, and we really need to get them filled.
"We know how amazing our donors are, and we need your help to make this possible. If you are an O type blood donor, please call 0300 123 23 23 to make an appointment or follow the link.”
The NHS said the public’s help is needed ‘now more than ever’ to keep providing lifesaving blood. Log in to book an appointment and find the best availability in your area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.